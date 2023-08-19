Water restrictions back in Clonakilty

NIGHTTIME water restrictions are back in the Clonakilty area this weekend from 11pm each night to 7am the following morning.

According to Uisce Éireann, the restrictions are necessary in order to maintain a daytime water supply for customers.

The entire Clonakilty urban network will be affected.

In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe will be affected.

Water levels will be reviewed every morning and updates provided to the community as necessary.

Heavy rainfall and the subsequent impact on the river has also presented operational challenges at the water treatment plant and continued high demand has not allowed for reservoirs to fully replenish. Therefore, restrictions are necessary until further notice.

In a a statement, Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: 'We must introduce restrictions this weekend due to the continued high demand for water in the area. These restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. I continue to call on customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone.'

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

For more updates on local water supply issues, visit the water supply updates section of www.water.ie.