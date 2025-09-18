Dohenys condemn O'Donovan Rossa to relegation scrap

Dohenys 1-13

O’Donovan Rossa 0-11

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

IT WASN’T the stage at which they would have liked their McCarthy Insurance Group SAFC campaign to end, but Dohenys could at least take heart from the manner of Sunday’s win over O’Donovan Rossa.

While the Dunmanway side came to Drimoleague with qualification out of their reach and avoiding the relegation play-off the only objective, their Skibbereen opponents could have gone through with a win as well a Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh defeat to Bishopstown.

As things transpired, the Gaeltacht side won to top the group and Skibb’s loss means that they must now take on Fermoy in a battle to preserve their second-tier status.

Skibb won the toss but opted to play into the strong wind – and Dohenys, who had planned to do the same if they won it, made the most of the situation, forging into a 1-8 to 0-1 lead that could have been even greater.

In the second half, Rossas ate into that deficit and were back to within two, 1-10 to 0-11, when Luke Connolly pointed on 56 minutes but Dohenys found an extra gear in the closing stages. Manager Declan O’Dwyer was naturally proud of his side.

‘To be fair, there were big questions being asked about seven, eight minutes ago,’ he said.

‘We played them in the league and they got four two-pointers in a row in the second half, and we knew they were capable of kicking them, so we were just getting nervous there, but in all fairness, we had subs that came on and made a difference.

‘They genuinely are a great bunch. The Ballingeary game, when you actually review it and watch it back, you're not far off – two mistakes for two goals, and all of a sudden it's gone from you.’

Dohenys made use of the wind from the off, with two Keith White frees helping them into an early lead. While Elliot Connolly opened the Skibb account, it was only a momentary interruption of the green and white flow and they moved 1-4 to 0-1 in front when wing-back Cathal Daly reacted well to finish beyond Ryan Price after Fionn Herlihy’s point effort was half-blocked.

Adam O’Donovan, industrious throughout, got on the scoresheet while Mark Buckley landed a lovely effort and an eight-point lead could have been stretched further – Herlihy had a goal chance blocked on the line by Frank Hurley and then, after he was fouled for a penalty, the former Cork panellist was denied by Ryan Price’s superb save.

A Kevin Davis free gave Skibb some hope as the half ended and he began the second period in the same fashion. Even then, Dohenys were answering the Skibb notches on the scoreboard before Luca Harte came to the fore at midfield and they managed to get a run of scores.

Harte’s brother Isaac had a two-pointer and so did Davis from a free as they came closer. Luke Connolly, always willing to make forays from defence, might have even landed an equalising goal but his shot whizzed over to leave it 1-10 to 0-11.

It was as close as they came, though, as Dohenys’ substitutes made their presence felt. Bill Murphy and Gavin Farr set up Paudie Crowley for a point and then Crowley assisted the ever-busy Oran McCarthy for his second of the game. Buckley had the final say as they won by five.

For O’Dwyer, it was a nice way to finish the season and he foresees good days ahead again.

‘Ah, maybe for the team alright,’ he said, ‘they're still a very young team.

‘I'm with them now five years, and to be fair, Keith was saying it there, tongue-in-cheek like, they get sick of hearing me and sick of listening to me but you wouldn't do it unless you enjoyed doing it.

‘I’m always around the club and I went straight from playing to managing. A change might be needed with the lads as well, but, look, we’ll see.’

What’s Next? Dohenys’ year ends on a winning note; Skibb must regroup to face Fermoy in the relegation play-off in Ballinhassig on September 27th.

Scorers

Dohenys: Mark Buckley 0-4 (1f); Keith White 0-3 (2f); Cathal Daly 1-0; Oran McCarthy 0-2; Adam O’Donovan, Keith McCarthy, Stephen Daly (1f), Paudie Crowley 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: Kevin Davis 0-5 (1 2ptf, 3f); Elliot Connolly, Luke Connolly, Isaac Harte (2ptf) 0-2 each.

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Declan Collins, Jerry Farrell, Donal Rice; Oran McCarthy, Jerry Collins, Cathal Daly; Aaron Mannix, Rhys Coakley; Keith McCarthy, Fionn Herlihy, Adam O’Donovan; Mark Buckley, Shane Barry, Keith White.

Subs: Gavin Farr for White (39), Barry O’Donovan for Barry (43), Bill Murphy for McCarthy, Paudie Crowley for Barry (both 50).

O’Donovan Rossa: Ryan Price; Luke Connolly, Dylan Hourihane Jr, Frank Hurley; Ciarán Coombes, Kevin Hurley, Brian Crowley; Rory Byrne, Luca Harte; Dylan Hourihane, Thomas Hegarty, Darren Daly; Kevin Davis, Elliot Connolly, Niall Daly.

Subs: David Shannon for Byrne (19, injured), Isaac Harte for Daly (43), Adam O’Regan for Dylan Hourihane Jr (60+2).

Referee: Patrick O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).