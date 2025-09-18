‘We're in the semi-final now and that's what we started the year to do,’ says Naomh Abán boss

Naomh Abán 1-18

Bandon 1-7

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

WHILE Naomh Abán manager Jimmy Allen and his selectors have what he terms a ‘few headaches’ in the weeks ahead, he’s more than happy to have them.

The Gaeltacht side secured top spot in Group 2 of the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC – and an automatic semi-final spot – with a routine win over Bandon in Kilmichael on Saturday evening. The result means that the Lilywhites must face off against Macroom in the relegation play-off.

Not too long ago – in 2022 – Naomh Abán had to negotiate that stage to preserve their status but, since that win over St Vincent’s, they have built gradually and they were in fine form on Saturday.

With the wind in the first half, they used two-pointers to build an 0-11 to 1-2 lead and a goal early in the second half from the excellent Darragh Ó Laoire put them in an impregnable position.

‘We had whatever bit of a breeze was there,’ Allen said.

‘We have kickers, and our main thing is to get them to the kickers. You saw what we did, we kept a couple of nice two-pointers there in all ways.

‘We came in the second half, we controlled the second half, I thought, and we got our goal.

‘We're in the semi-final now and that's what we started the year to do.’

Wins over Rockchapel and Glanmire had secured qualification for the Baile Bhúirne side with a game to spare, but they ran the risk of being pipped to top spot if they lost and Glanmire won the other game.

For Bandon’s part, they needed a win, and to hope Rockchapel triumphed, as they chased an outside chance of second place. As the second half progressed, their prayers turned to hoping that Rockchapel would lose as they sought to avoid the relegation match, but those hopes were in vain.

Bandon did have an early lead – after Ó Laoire’s two-pointer opened proceedings for Naomh Abán, a Mark Sugrue 45 went all the way to the net – but it was a fleeting exception to the general flow of proceedings.

Naomh Abán were more incisive in attack, though Bandon were unlucky when a Sugrue free was heading over the bar for two points only for goalkeeper Eoghan Ó Luasa to tip it over, reducing it to a single.

By contrast, the Gaeltacht side kicked three orange flags in the period after that, Ó Laoire joined in his marksmanship by Cork U20 Ed Ó Mír, and the six-point half-time lead for them was justified.

After the restart, they moved further ahead with points from Marc Ó Criod and Donal Ó Ceallaigh and then, when a kickout was turned over, Ó Laoire won the break and ran at the defence, dummying nicely before finishing to the net for a 1-13 to 1-2 lead.

From there, the game wound its way to an inevitable conclusion, though Bandon’s Conor Calnan did flash a late goal chance wide.

They must re-focus for Macroom, while Naomh Abán march on to the semis. The one potential drawback of bypassing the quarter-finals is a four-week gap between games, but that’s not something that is overly concerning for Allen.

‘We're doing a lot of work in training,’ he said.

‘[Coach] Carthach Keane there is working hard. We're rising to the challenge as we go along.

‘We're not the finished article yet, but we're getting there.

‘We have Aodhán Ó Luasa coming back now and we have Diarmuid Ó Ceallaigh back from Australia and things like that.

‘There's going to be a lot of fighting for places now, which is what we want.

‘We're going to have a few headaches – thanks to be God!’

While the victors prepare for a semi-final in three weeks’ time against Aghabullogue or Kiskeam; Bandon gear up for the challenge of Macroom in the relegation play-off.

OUR STAR: In the Naomh Abán attack, Darragh Ó Laoire was superb, closely followed by Ed Ó Mír.

Scorers

Naomh Abán: Darragh Ó Laoire 1-5 (2 2pt), Ed Ó Mír 0-7 (2 2pt), Dónal Ó Ceallaigh 0-2, Marc Ó Criod, Seán Ó Riordáin, Maidhcí Ó Duinnín (0-1 f), Mícheál Ó Liatháin 0-1 each.

Bandon: Mark Sugrue 1-1 (1-0 45, 1f), Darren Crowley (1 2pt), Jack Cullinane (0-1 f) 0-3 each.

Naomh Abán: Eoghan Ó Luasa; Séamus Hendy, Críostóir Ó Deasúnaigh, Colm de Róiste; Jack Ó Donnchú, Dara Ó Loingsigh, Éanna Ó Criodáin; Seán Ó Riordáin, Caoimhína Ó Donnchú; Marc Ó Críod, Maidhcí Ó Duinnín, Donncha Ó Ceocháin; Dónal Ó Ceallaigh, Darragh Ó Laoire, Ed Ó Mír.

Subs: Colm de hÍde for Ó Criodáin, Mícheál Ó Liatháin for Ó Ceocháin (both 39), Niall Ó Ceallaigh for Ó Criod (44), Wayne Mac Cárthaigh for de Róiste (48).

Bandon: Ciarán McCarthy; Eamonn Twomey, Brian Crowley, Eolann McSweeney; Conor Calnan, Dylan O’Donovan, Cathal Lynch; Robert Long, Peter Murphy; Peter Callanan, Darren Crowley, Jack Calnan; Mark Sugrue, Mike Cahalane, Jack Cullinane.

Subs: Tim Twohig for Jack Calnan (35), Charlie Long for Peter Callanan (42), Jack Callanan for Sugrue (52).

Referee: Jerry Kelleher (St John’s).