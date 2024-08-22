Water outages in Carrigaline following burst pipe

A BURST water main has left people without water supply in Waterpark, Carrigaline today.

Uisce Éireann have said they are working to restore the supply as quickly as possible to all those impacted.

'Expert water service crews have been dispatched and are assessing and carrying out the required repair works, and every effort is being made to complete this work as quickly as possible,' they said.

The current estimated restoration time is 5pm today/

Cormac Bergin, Uisce Éireann operations lead said: 'We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to affected customers.'

Following repair works, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to fully be restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

For further updates please see the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie