Full Circle nods for Bunratty United and Carrigaline Toy Library

A WEST Cork soccer club which is tackling waste through practical initiatives like football reuse and bottle and can recycling are one of five Cork finalists in this year’s National Full Circle Awards.

The event recognise individuals, organisations and community groups who are leading the way in circular living, reuse, repair and sustainability in their communities.

Bunratty United FC in Schull has been recognised for its initiatives and funds they generate from recycling go into supporting youth football and are finalists in the Circular Sports Champion category.

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Giorgia Anile of The Toy Library in Carrigaline has also made the shortlist in the Community Circular Champion category – for the second year running - for her community toy sharing model that keeps toys in circulation for longer and gives families access to quality toys without continually buying new ones.

Cork’s other finalists include Cork Community Art Link in Blackpool, Cork City, Ladysbridge Tidy Towns and Cathy Fitzgibbon in North Cork.

Returning for a second year, the awards which are funded by the Government of Ireland under the Circular Economy Fund recognise impact across six categories including Repair and Reuse Champion, Community Circular Champion, Creative Circular Design, Circular Living Advocate, Best Community Campaign and Circular Sports Champion.

Eibhlin Fitzpatrick, community manager at Circular.ie said: “We were incredibly impressed by the quality and diversity of nominations for this year’s Full Circle Awards.

“The shortlist showcases the creativity and practical action already taking place in communities across all the counties.

“It is fantastic to see the impact being made at a local level and we are looking forward to celebrating all of our shortlisted finalists and their achievements at the Full Circle Awards.”

The winners of the Full Circle Awards 2026 will be announced at the awards ceremony taking place in Carlow town this weekend.