WATCH: Witches are Leap-in around the Drombeg Circle for Scarecrow Festival

A GROUP of local witches were spotted dancin' and a-Leap'in about the Drombeg Stone Circle this week, to announce the return of the Leap Scarecrow Festival.

The dancing divas were there to point out that this Halloween the annual Leap Scarecrow Festival returns with a ghoulish programme of events.

Now in its seventh year the festival was started by Rita Ryan in 2015 who wanted some ‘craic agus ceol’ in the village for local people. From its small beginnings the festival has grown hugely and now attracts thousands of visitors a day from all over Cork.

Scarecrows are entered in the competition every year by schools, businesses and individuals in the area and this year a scarecrow is coming all the way from Cape Clear Island to compete for the top prize of €200.

All are welcome to enter a scarecrow into the competition, registration is free and open until 28th October, with the prize giving on the 29th.

