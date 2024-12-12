WATCH: Think before you pour with Cassie Stokes this Christmas

THIS Christmas, Clean Coasts and Uisce Éireann are teaming up to urge every home to Think Before You Pour – especially when it comes to fats, oils, and greases (FOGs) from cooking and instead –Cool, Collect and Bin!

Joining forces with TV Presenter and passionate food lover, Cassie Stokes, this festive campaign reminds us all that while those leftover cooking fats might seem harmless, they can cause serious damage to our homes, our communities, and the environment.

FOGs, when poured down the sink, can cause expensive blockages in our home plumbing, pipes and wastewater networks leading to sewage overflows that can pollute our rivers, beaches, and oceans.

The solution? It’s simple: let FOGs cool, collect them and stick them in the bin!

It’s also a great idea to scrape your plates and wipe your pots and pans before washing them and use a sink strainer to collect any smaller food scraps.

Uisce Éireann clears over 2,000 blockages from the wastewater network every month – including those stubborn fatbergs.

Watch below: