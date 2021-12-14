WATCH: The Southern Star & Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards 2021

We were thrilled to mark the 2021 West Cork Farming Awards with a special event at the Celtic Ross Hotel last Friday.

This is the seventh year of our West Cork Farming Awards and we were heartened as always by the volume and quality of nominations that came in after we put out the call for entries during the summer.

Every farmer who entered or was nominated deserves recognition for the work they do 365 days a year, work that supports countless others in the region.

In this week's Southern Star we'll have a two-page special celebrating our winners from this year's awards scheme.