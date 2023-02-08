WATCH: Seán Hales and Dick Barrett remembrance event

ON NOVEMBER 18th of 2022, Seán Hales and Dick Barrett were remembered at a special commemorative event, organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage, at the Clonakilty GAA Complex.

Both West Cork men took opposite sides on the Treaty, which Hales supported and Barrett opposed.

On 7 December 1922, Hales was shot dead in Dublin by anti-Treaty IRA.

In response, the Free State Government decided on the drastic action of executing prisoners, without charge or trial, as a reprisal for Hales’ death.

Barrett had been a prisoner in Mountjoy Jail since the fall of the Four Courts six months earlier and was executed the next morning, December 8th, 1922.

The commemorative event attracted a large crowd and a full recording is now available to watch above or on YouTube.