WATCH: Seán Hales and Dick Barrett remembrance event

ON NOVEMBER 18th of 2022, Seán Hales and Dick Barrett were remembered at a special commemorative event, organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage, at the Clonakilty GAA Complex.
Both West Cork men took opposite sides on the Treaty, which Hales supported and Barrett opposed.
Feb, 2023
On 7 December 1922, Hales was shot dead in Dublin by anti-Treaty IRA.
In response, the Free State Government decided on the drastic action of executing prisoners, without charge or trial, as a reprisal for Hales’ death.
Barrett had been a prisoner in Mountjoy Jail since the fall of the Four Courts six months earlier and was executed the next morning, December 8th, 1922.
The commemorative event attracted a large crowd and a full recording is now available to watch above or on YouTube.