WATCH: Plans for dedicated film studio in Skibbereen

PLANS for a dedicated film studio in Skibbereen were given a full hearing by Dara Calleary, the Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, when he visited the O’Donnell Design furniture factory on Thursday, November 17th 2022.

West Cork has become increasingly popular among filmmakers as a location, with projects such as Graham Norton's Holding and the Obama-backed Bodkin filmed around the region recently.

The feeling is that were West Cork to have a dedicated film studio, it would further increase the number of films and TV series shot here.

'There is a huge level of skill here, available locally,' minister Calleary said. 'It's all very well to read these things on briefs but when you come and actually sit down, the passion in the room and the zip in the room here today is really cool.

'I'm going to go away now and see how we can help make this a reality.'

Video by Jackie Keogh.