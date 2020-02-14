Warning after farm gates stolen in Beara

GARDAÍ are advising farmers in West Cork to be vigilant about their property after a number of gates were stolen in the Castletownbere area.

A silver galvinised gate – which was waiting to be put up – was taken from the side of a road near an entrance in the Faunkil area of Eyeries, some time between Friday, January 17th and 18th.

Two other silver galvinised gates were stolen from a site in the Ardgroom area between January 23rd and 24th. There was also an attempt to remove a gate from its hinges on another property in the same area on the same date.

West Cork crime prevention officer Sgt James O’Donovan told The Southern Star that these were unusual thefts to have all happened in the one area.

‘Those responsible for these thefts would have had to have a trailer to transport the gates, so we are appealing to anyone who may have a seen a strange jeep or vehicle with a trailer in the area on those, dates to contact Castletownbere gardaí on 027-70002,’ said Sgt O’Donovan.

‘We are also asking farmers who have purchased goods like gates to ensure they are put away securely before being put up,’ the crime prevention garda said.

Meanwhile, a report was also made of the theft of six to seven bales of silage from a farm in the Ballinspittle area overnight, between January 27th and 28th.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen a strange tractor and trailer with bales late at night, or early in the morning, in the Ballinspittle area to contact Kinsale gardaí on 021-4779250.

‘We are also appealing to all farmers to ensure that the entrances to their farms are secured at night with proper gates and locks.’

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.