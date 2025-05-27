Volunteers patrol beach ahead of lifeguard season

Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association crews were on duty at the popular beach at the weekend in a precautionary move, ahead of the return of lifeguards at the start of June.

Volunteers made the decision to take to their inshore rescue boat in anticipation of large crowds at the beach due to the fine weather, and engaged in at least 20 encounters with swimmers over both Saturday and Sunday.

Vice-chair of the association, John O’Mahony explained how they provide backup to the lifeguards, who are on duty at major beaches including Inchydoney, Warren, Owenahincha, Barleycove, Tragumna and Garrettstown at weekends from May 31st, working weekends in June, for all of July and August and at weekends for the start of September.

‘But we spoke as a committee when we knew the weather was going to be so good and reached out to crew, and set up the patrols for both days.

‘The last time we did this was probably in 2018, when we had very fine weather as well. We had crew in contact with a spotter on the point using handheld radios, and there were around 20 incidents where the boat had to engage with swimmers, mainly to warn them to stay back from rips,’ he said.

All beaches he said have rips, Inchydoney isn’t an exception, and his advice to swimmers who get caught in one is not to try to swim against it, but to try to swim out of it diagonally.

Meanwhile Independent Ireland Cllr Daniel Sexton put forward a motion at a western divisional meeting this week calling on Cork County Council to consider bringing froward the beach lifeguard summer season to include weekend cover during May, at main beaches, and during good weather.

‘I was told that due to constraints in budget there are no plans to extend the service into May at present but that a review of the service will be carried out once the 2025 season has concluded,’ he said.

Cllr Isabel Towse (SD) added: ‘While there is a real need for lifeguards at weekends in May, I think it’s time we looked at having a limited number of lifeguards working nine months of the year. They could update signage at the main beaches about the specific currents on the day and the areas to avoid, and patrol for a period in the morning when most people go swimming.

‘People jump in the sea all year round these days and the extended swimming season must be met with an extended lifeguard season.’