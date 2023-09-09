Vets and animal lovers gather to celebrate the joy of puppies

GLASSLYN Vets, one of Ireland’s largest vet practices, hosted its annual puppy party in its Bandon clinic on Sunday.

The event has become a regular highlight for local pet owners to connect with fellow dog lovers and furry friends.

Veterinarian Marta Del Arca performed free puppy health checks while groomer Catriona O’Mahony brought some Hollywood glamour with non-toxic fur stamps, nail trims, and paw-painting.

There was stiff competition in the cutest puppy and most well-behaved puppy competitions, and face painting and refreshments for the humans.

‘Puppy parties are a great opportunity for pet owners to learn what’s best for puppy,’ said John Nyhan, Glasslyn Vets director. ‘It is also a great way for our team to connect with customers, showcase our expertise, and have some fun.’ Event team lead Alexa Du Plessis was thanked for her creativity and passion in organising the event.