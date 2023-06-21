Vessel detained by Sea Fisheries Protection Authority in Castletownbere

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) have today detained a fishing vessel in the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for alleged non-compliance with European fisheries legislation.

An inspection was conducted by members of the European Fisheries Control Agency’s (EFCA’s) on board their offshore patrol vessel, Ocean Protector.

Following an inspection, it has been alleged that the operator of the vessel used gillnets. It is also alleged that the vessel was not using any acoustic deterrent devices (ADD) on over 15,000 metres of fishing gear.

Gillnets are made of monofilament nylon mesh that is invisible underwater and therefore acts as a hazard to cetaceans and other marine mammals.

By utilising ADDs, or pingers, to emit a certain frequency at regular intervals, pingers warn cetaceans such as dolphins of the presence of the obstacle and enable them to avoid the nets and deter them from swimming into nets, becoming entangled and drowning.

Cetaceans are part of the prohibited species list and catching and landing this species represent a threat to the conservation status of the species which includes all species of dolphins, porpoises, and whales.

The SFPA has been using enhanced technologies both at sea and ashore to verify compliance with the requirements for such gear to have ADDs.

The vessel is obliged to comply with the EU legislative requirements and have ADDs attached at a minimum of 200 metre intervals (when digital devices are being used) or 100 metre intervals if analogue devices are in use.

These devices are required on any bottom-set gillnet or entangling net for vessels over 12m in ICES Divisions VIId, e, f, g, h, and j.

The vessel was operating in VIIj and has been escorted to Castletownbere, where it was handed over to An Garda Siochana and Sea-Fisheries Protection Officers of the SFPA for further assessment and investigation.

The master of the vessel is scheduled to appear in court later this evening.