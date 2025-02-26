Valerie’s Law would close legal loophole

THERE is an urgent need for the incoming government to implement Valerie’s Law and for an EU-wide strategy to deal with vicarious violence, according to Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South, Kathleen Funchion.

Leap native David French has been campaigning for the progression of this legislation, named after his sister and mum-of-three Valerie French, who was killed by her husband James Kilroy at their home in Kilbree in Co Mayo in 2019.

David is hoping that this bill will suspend the parental rights of parents convicted of killing their spouse, similar to the existing Jade’s Law which is now in place in the UK.

‘I want to raise the issue of domestic violence and a law we should be enacting called Valerie’s Law,’ said MEP Funchion.

‘Currently an absolutely horrific loophole exists within the law in Ireland and other members states, which means that when a partner intentionally kills their partner, that person still retains guardianship rights of their shared children.’

Ms Funchion said it is difficult to believe that this is still the case and that families and loves ones of those murdered have to deal with the added trauma of challenging this in the courts.

‘I want to commend David French, who has been campaigning vigorously to get this law changed,’ she said.

‘I want to call on the new Justice Minister, Jim O’Callaghan to change this in Ireland and enact Valerie’s Law without delay.’

She is also calling on the European Parliament and the Justice Commissioner to ensure that Valerie’s Law is enacted throughout member States.

James Kilroy was sentenced to life imprisonment last summer for Valerie’s murder, following a third trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.