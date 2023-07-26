News

Ukrainian artist thrilled to be featured in Uillin exhibition

July 26th, 2023 8:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Galyna Zaitseva from Kherson in Ukraine with her husband Vladyslav Kulish at the opening of the Members and Friends Exhibition at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen, Galyna is one of the exhibiting artists and was absolutely delighted that her photograph The Dreams Have Drowned was sold on the opening afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

THE work of Ukrainian artist, Galyna Zaitseva, who only arrived in Skibbereen just few weeks ago, was featured in this year’s Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre’s members’ exhibition.

Galyna, who is from Kherson, but now lives with 35 other people at the former school and nursing home at Church Cross, is the only Ukrainian artist featured in the exhibition.

After her arrival in West Cork, the artist subscribed to the Uillinn West Cork Art Centre’s Friendship scheme and her work was selected for the annual show.

The exhibition was officially opened by Fine Gael Cllr Caroline Cronin, deputising for the county mayor.

This year’s exhibition showcases the work by 95 West Cork artists, at all stages of their careers, and includes paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, and print, as well as mixed-media works.

The annual exhibition which has been running for the last 38 years ‘offers an opportunity for local artists to exhibit in a professional arts venue for the first time’, a spokesperson for the arts centre said.

‘It also offers visitors an opportunity to see the range and variety of work being created in West Cork,’ she said, ‘and provides them with the opportunity to support their work by purchasing some of their art.’

