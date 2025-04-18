Uisce Éireann to carry out essential maintenance work in Clonakilty

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise customers in Clonakilty that essential works will be taking place from next week in the town. Planned flushing will take place from Tuesday, 22nd April to Friday, 2nd May in areas of Clonakilty.

As works progress through the area, signage will be put in place. Customers are also advised to check the Uisce Éireann website. Customers may also experience short-term discolouration to their supply throughout the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while crews carry out these essential works. Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann will receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann continues to provide information about water service and supply issues on their website.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or via X (Twitter) @IWCare.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number via their website.