BREAKING: Two men due in court over murder of Timmy Hourihane

Gardaí investigating the murder of Kilcrohane native, Timothy Hourihane in Cork city late last year have arrested and charged two men.
The 53 year-old former chef was found dead near the tent he had been living in at the Maradyke Walk on October 13th
Both men (aged 26 years and 37 years) were arrested this morning and both are due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.
