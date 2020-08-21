News

BREAKING: Two men due in court over murder of Timmy Hourihane

August 21st, 2020 11:07 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Timmy Hourihane posed for photographer John Finn just days before his murder.

Gardaí investigating the murder of Kilcrohane native, Timothy Hourihane  in Cork city late last year have arrested and charged two men.

The 53 year-old  former chef was found dead near the tent he had been living in at the Maradyke Walk on October 13th

Both men (aged 26 years and 37 years) were arrested this morning  and both are due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

 

