Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

October 30th, 2026 8:48 AM

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

1990s

Skibbereen De La Salle, who defeated Hamilton High School., Bandon, in the Munster Colleges B senior football championship.

Included are Denis O’Driscoll, D. O’Callaghan, Cathal O’Regan, Sean Nolan, Jerry O’Brien, G. O’Driscoll, Donal O’Brien, Denis Leonard, M. Whooley, J. O’Donovan, D. Crowley, John Cleary, S. Minihane, John O’Driscoll, M. Cadogan, S. Minihane, M, O’Mahoney. M.O’Driscoll and J. Cahalane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back left is coach Joe O’Neill

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended