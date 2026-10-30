BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

1990s

Skibbereen De La Salle, who defeated Hamilton High School., Bandon, in the Munster Colleges B senior football championship.

Included are Denis O’Driscoll, D. O’Callaghan, Cathal O’Regan, Sean Nolan, Jerry O’Brien, G. O’Driscoll, Donal O’Brien, Denis Leonard, M. Whooley, J. O’Donovan, D. Crowley, John Cleary, S. Minihane, John O’Driscoll, M. Cadogan, S. Minihane, M, O’Mahoney. M.O’Driscoll and J. Cahalane.

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Back left is coach Joe O’Neill

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