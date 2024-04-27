Tributes paid to long-serving FG councillor

HEARTFELT tributes have been paid by friends and colleagues to Newmarket-based Fine Gael Cllr Gerard Murphy who died suddenly on April 16th.

The 73-year-old was one of the longest serving public representatives in Cork County Council, having first been elected in 1992, serving as cathaoirleach of Cork County Council from 1995 to 1996. He was also elected to Dáil Éireann from 2002 to 2007, where he served as vice-chairman of the justice and equality committee and was a founder member of the IRD Duhallow. Cork North West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed said that as well as being a close political affiliation, Gerard was a personal friend of his for many years.

‘The architect of many successes for Fine Gael in Cork North West, he was a consummate political tactician. He was driven by the pursuit of progress for his constituents, both at a personal and a community level,’ said Deputy Creed.

‘He leaves a legacy of achievement that is widely recognised.’

Both county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn and chief executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan also paid tribute to Gerard and said he brought a wealth of experience, knowledge, particularly in the area of planning and development and commitment, to his role as a representative.

‘Cllr Murphy will be deeply missed by the elected members of Kanturk Mallow Municipal District and Cork County Council, the executive and staff of Cork County Council, as well as all those who had the pleasure of collaborating with him. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Gerard who will be forever remembered,’ said Cllr O’Flynn. Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael Simon Harris said that solving problems and finding solutions for the people he represented was at the heart of everything Gerard did.

‘He wore his commitment to community development with pride and fought tirelessly for local funding, including significant projects like the Newmarket community playground.’

Gerard is survived by his wife Marian and children Trish and Donncha.