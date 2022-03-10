Tributes after tragic death of Rossmore man Denis Deasy

TRIBUTES have been paid to Denis ‘Din’ Deasy, described as the ‘welcoming face’ of theatre in Rossmore, after his tragic death in a crash in Leap.

Known throughout West Cork, ‘Din’ ran a popular suit hire business from his home in Rossmore and suited and booted many a man for his nuptials or graduation ball.

Con Downing, retired editor of The Southern Star and a former chairman of Skibbereen Theatre Society said they are all devastated to hear of Din’s sudden death.

‘He was the welcoming face at the theatre in Rossmore and he always looked after everybody very well,’ said Con.

‘Din had a roguish sense of humour and was well-known and liked by visiting drama groups the length and breadth of the country as he dispensed drinks at the festival club bar in Rossmore. No doubt, all of them share our great sadness at his passing.’

The Rossmore West Cork Drama and Entertainment Centre – who will be hosting the 59th West Cork Drama Festival in the coming weeks – also paid a warm tribute to one of their most cherished members online.

‘It is with immense sadness that we learned of the unexpected passing of Denis ‘Din’ Deasy. There are no words, other than to simply express our condolences to Mary, Catherine and all his family at this very sad time.’

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher Sullivan said Din was a well-regarded member of the community in Rossmore.

‘He was also the go to person for anyone looking for suits for grads or debs or weeddings and he always did his job with a smile and great flair and he will be remembered fondly,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

Din is survived by his wife Mary and daughter Catherine and his funeral took place in Rossmore on Wednesday.

Gardaí in Clonakilty are also appealing to witnesses to the collision that occurred at approximately 11.30am last Friday when Mr Deasy’s car struck a pillar on the N71 outside a private residence.

‘Any road users who were travelling on the N71, which is the main road between Skibbereen and Clonakilty, between 11am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí,’ said a Garda spokesperson.