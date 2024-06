Motorists are advised that they can expect delays on the N71 route from Bandon to Gaggin next week.

The local authority has advised that a temporary traffic management operation will be in place from 7am until 7pm from Monday June 24th to Friday July 5th.

The traffic management system will be in place to allow patch repairs be carried out from Finbarr Galvin’s and Gaggin.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.