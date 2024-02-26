Town in shock over death of Darragh

MEMBERS of the clergy and the farming community have joined in expressing their deepest sympathy to the family of Darragh Dullea, the young man from Clonakilty who lost his life in a tragic accident in Limerick on Tuesday evening.

‘As news of the accident spreads everyone’s reaction is one of shock,’ said Fr Tom Hayes, the co-parish priest in the family of parishes.

Fr Hayes said they were stunned and saddened to learn that the two young men – Darragh (20) from Kilmeen in Clonakilty and Cillian Kirwan (19) from Co Kilkenny – had lost their lives in the single-vehicle accident.

‘This community will do its absolute utmost to support the family and accompany them through this terrible loss,’ said Fr Hayes.

Tadhg Healy, chairman of West Cork IFA, also expressed his sympathy with the family on their devastating loss.

He said the farming community will offer its complete support to the family – both physically and emotionally – and will help them in any way it can.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred at 7.25pm on the N69 at Ballyengland in Co Limerick on Tuesday.

It is understood that Darragh was a passenger in the car and that two other teenage occupants in the car – the driver and another passenger – received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

All four were students in their second year of study at the Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry in Limerick, just kilometres away from where the accident occurred.

College principal Derek O’Donoghue offered his sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the students who tragically lost their lives.

Fine Gael Cllr Adam Teskey, from Askeaton, a former student of the college, said the accident on this dangerous stretch of roadway was ‘tragic, especially as these young men had so much life left in them.’

Cllr Teskey paid tribute to the gardaí, the crews of the National Ambulance Service, and the fire brigade members who responded to the collision.

Meanwhile, an aquaintance of Darragh’s described him as ‘a beautiful young man’ who had so much enthusiasm for his chosen profession, and for life.