Top dairy award for Coachford’s Vicky

THE Rebel County dominated proceedings at the inaugural National Dairy Awards taking home three awards last week, while Vicky Kelleher from Coachford also won the overall award.

The other winners were Jack Kearney from Rathcormac (Mullinahone young dairy farmer of the year), Vicky Kelleher (Carbery dairy farm manager of the year), and Michael Piggott (Boehringer dairy vet of the year) from Millstreet.

Vicky Kelleher is in her 20th year working on Laharn dairy farm in Coachford. ‘Her contribution to animals and food production has been immense and her willingness to learn and embrace new technology is extraordinary,’ according to Ger Buckley of Laharn Dairy Farm.

The award gives credit to dairy farm managers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, management, and innovation in the daily operations of their farm, driving productivity and profitability.

Carbery Group chairman Cormac O’Keeffe presented the award to Vicky while former minister Ivan Yates presented the overall national dairy award.