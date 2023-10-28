Tidal flooding in West Cork as one man kayaks for a coffee

SPRING tides that caused flooding in Rosscarbery and Timoleague yesterday have struck again this evening, with reports of flooding in Bantry and Reen Pier earlier today.

Flooding at Reen Pier caused one man major issues when trying to get his daily cup of coffee from The Coffee Cup trailer.

Colm Deasy decided to kayak from his home across to Katie McCarthy to get his caffeine fix.

Colm Deasy from Reen was craving a coffee during the flooding earlier today, so decided to kayak across to The Coffee Cup for his caffeine fix! Video: Katie McCarthy pic.twitter.com/RNk1lH9x3n — The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) October 28, 2023

High tides also caused issues in Bantry, where there was flooding earlier today.

Flooding in Bantry earlier caused by high tides. Video: Cammy Hurley pic.twitter.com/LiUCwu0Scr — The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) October 28, 2023

Cork County Council had warned of the potential for flooding in coastal areas due to a combination of forecasted storm surges and tidal predictions as crews were working in Bantry early this morning in preparation for potential floods.

Spring tides occur twice per month during full or new moons — when the Earth, sun, and moon are nearly in alignment. This means average tidal ranges are slightly larger.

The Council is advising people to stay high, 'stay dry and stay back from coastal locations, rivers and streams.'

Some areas of Cork city have also flooded, causing major disruptions during the Bank Holiday celebrations at Cork Jazz Festival.

According to the Council, tides are forecast to be approached or exceeded until 8pm on October 30th, resulting in a continued risk of coastal flooding in some areas.