Three call outs within five days for Baltimore RNLI

Baltimore RNLI was called out to provide a medical evacuation on Wednesday afternoon, making it three call outs within a five day period.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 4.25pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a man on Cape Clear Island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour in Cape Clear Island at 4.50pm and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed Cape Clear Island at 5.03pm and returned to the station at 5.35pm at which point the casualty was handed over to the care of HSE ambulance crew.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat including coxswain Aidan Bushe and mechanic Nigel Kehoe, as well as crew members Emma Lupton, Emma Geary and Don O’Donovan.

Conditions during the call out were calm with a north to north westerly Force 3 wind and a slight sea swell.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer confirmed that it been a busy few days for Baltimore with three calls in the last five days.

On July 16th, the all-weather lifeboat assisted a yacht with two people on board that was in difficulty close to rocks off the eastern side of Cape Clear Island.

On Tuesday night, the crew rescued a lone sailor 70 miles south of Baltimore after his catamaran capsized during a race.

'We are grateful to the crews of both our all-weather lifeboat and our inshore lifeboat who are always ready to answer their pagers as soon as required,' said Kate, who reminded people to call 999 or 112 in situations of medical emergencies.