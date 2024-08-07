THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Support grows for 9% VAT campaign; Togher Sports Day celebrates a half century; Paul and Fintan add to their legend & lots more!

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport

IN NEWS

Support grows for 9% VAT campaign

Meeting on future of Bantry nursing home

Drinagh house gets a massive makeover

Bantry ready to honour submarine inventor

Heroic Beara doctor featured in WWII book

IN SPORT

West Cork hurling 'Team of the Week'

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy add to their legend with back-to-back Olympic gold medals!

Irish women’s hammer champion Nicola Tuthill looked at home on the big stage as she made her Olympic debut

Hannah Cronin was crowned All-Ireland women’s intermediate road bowling champion.

Kilbrittain and Barryroe couldn’t be separated in their county premier junior hurling championship derby.

Cork are determined to successfully defend their All-Ireland senior camogie title.

IN LIFE

Togher Sports Day celebrates a half-century

