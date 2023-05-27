Third charge against folk singer Donovan

A THIRD charge has been brought by gardaí against 60s folk singer Donovan Leitch.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy called Gda Dan Quinlan to give evidence at Skibbereen court of arrest, charge and caution in respect of an allegation of dangerous driving at Smorane, Skibbereen, on February 11th last. Gda Quinlan said the accused made no reply after caution.

Donovan Leitch (76) of The Old Rectory, Castlemagner, Kanturk, had, at a previous court, been charged with failing to provide a breath specimen at Bantry Garda Station on February 11th.

The accused was also charged with being under the influence of an intoxicant as to be incapable of having control of a vehicle at Aghills in Skibbereen on the same date. Barrister Brian Leahy, instructed by solicitor Letty Baker, requested an adjournment to July on medical grounds. He said a consultant needed to be engaged in respect of pulmonary function tests. Mr Leahy said one of the charges related to refusal to provide a breath specimen at the garda station and that medical evidence was required to ‘show reason’.

Judge James McNulty extended bail from the existing charges to the new charge and adjourned the case to July 11th for a plea, or to fix a date for hearing. Mr Leahy asked if his client could be excused from attending on that date. ‘If he is contesting,’ Judge McNulty said, ‘he can be excused.’