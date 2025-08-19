First cruise ship boost to islands and Baltimore

The arrival of Noble Caledonia’s Island Sky to Baltimore on last Thursday August 7th marked the first time a cruise ship has called to the harbour.

Many of the ship’s 90 passengers transferred to Baltimore in the morning for walking tours, and then to Sherkin Island in the afternoon to visit its arts studios.

The cruise passengers and members of the ship’s 81-strong crew also had time to explore Baltimore and Sherkin for themselves, browsing crafts and enjoying West Cork’s food and drink, as well as meeting the locals.

The Island Sky, a luxurious small expedition cruise ship, provided a point of interest for visitors and locals throughout the day, as it nestled in Baltimore’s large natural harbour, which is formed partly by the islands of the archipelago known as Carbery’s Hundred Isles.

On leaving Baltimore, the ship made the short journey to Bere Island where passengers were tendered ashore for tours taking in the Lonehort Battery, the Martello Tower and Bere Island Heritage Centre, finishing the day with some live music and a drink in Dessie’s Bar.

The ship’s 12-day ‘Wild Ireland’ tour, which began in Dublin on August 5th, is tracing the rugged coastline of Ireland, visiting the Skelligs, Galway, the Aran Islands, and Killybegs among other ports before passengers disembark in Liverpool.

Cllr Caroline Cronin, chairperson of the West Cork Municipal District, and officials from Cork County Council were welcomed onboard by the ship’s captain for a formal gift exchange to mark the vessel’s inaugural visit to Baltimore Harbour.

Cllr Cronin stated: ‘Today’s passengers visiting Sherkin Island and the ship’s onward journey to Bere Island present a welcome boost. Approximately 4,000 cruise passengers are expected to visit Cork County Council’s harbours in 2025, contributing to the local economy and supporting our tourism industry.’

The visit is part of a busy cruise season across the council’s ports. Inaugural calls at Youghal and Ballycotton are among the record 25 cruise visits planned for 2025, with Schull, Kinsale, and Bere Island receiving repeat visits as County Cork’s reputation as a distinctive cruise destination grows.