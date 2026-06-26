Things to see and do in Kinsale and the surrounding areas

Explore the top attractions in Kinsale with our curated guide to the best sightseeing, harbour cruises, and colourful streets in this beautiful West Cork coastal town.

Tracton Music & Arts Festival

Taking place from July 3rd to 5t the annual Tracton Music & Arts Festival promises another great weekend of music, art and poetry. Folk singer Mary Lyndon performs in the Inkwell Theatre on the opening night while the festival will host exhibitions, walks and workshops. See www.tracton.org for a full programme of events.

Catch a concert at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre

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Originally the Garrison Church for Charles Fort, the restored venue is steeped in history and full of character and has in recent years hosted memorable concerts, film screenings and even civil ceremonies. The venue, which is now a registered charity, is run by a group of local residents, whose mission is to preserve the space as a community hub for cultural, historical and family events. Artists who recently played there include Hermitage Green, Frankie Gavin and Catherine McHugh and Rennie Pearson & Luán.

Visit James Fort

Located on the Castlepark peninsula and beside the Dock Beach James Fort was built in 1607 and was a key feature of Kinsale’s defences. It also directly across the harbour from Kinsale’s other famous fort, Charles Fort. The area surrounding James Fort give visitors a stunning view of Kinsale Harbour and allows for leisurely walks.

Sailing into Wellness

As a registered charity, Sailing into Wellness based at Pier Rd offers education and therapeutic sailing programmes which act as platform for personal, community and physical well-being.They collaborate with community-based organisations and government departments and build programmes specific to a group’s needs. See www.sailingintowellness.ie for more info.

Pop intro Prim’s for a browse or a gig

As a second-hand bookshop, this quirky, attractive shop on Main Street in more than a bookshop and regularly hosts gigs, talks and exhibitions. Recent artists to have played there include The Kates, Dog Tail Soup and How I Became A Wave. See ‘Prim’s Bookshop’ on Facebook for more details.

KINSALE

THE MARINAS

Kinsale is both a commercial and a recreational port. The three local marinas – Castle Park marina, Kinsale Yacht Club marina, and the Trident marina – all offer fully-serviced berths for visitors. The busy Kinsale Yacht Club, close to the town, hosts many events – both national and international and welcomes sailors of all ages and abilities into its programmes.

Books, exhibitions and more!

Opened since 2023 at the former Old Mill building in Church Lane, this state-of-the-art cultural space has brought new vibrancy to the town. This stunning three-storey Kinsale library boasts a ground floor entrance and a gallery exhibition area, a mezzanine area, a children’s area, an adult and study areas as well as a digital facility suite. Exhibitions take place regularly – it’s simply worth a visit if you’re in the area. The library is now part of the ‘My Open Library’ initiative which will offer out-of-hours access to its services 365 days a year.

KINSALE FOOD TOURS

Join Suzanne Burns on her highly entertaining food tours around the culinary capital of Ireland. Her walking tours run from Monday to Friday, while her ‘Foraging and Picnic’ tour takes place seven days a week. She has also started private picnic charters in association with Sovereign Sailing.

For more details contact Suzanne on 085-1076113 or email [email protected]

HARBOUR CRUISES

Try exploring Kinsale from the water, but this time with someone else taking charge. Kinsale’s harbour cruises offer great views of the historic dual forts of Charles and James and let you view the town from a totally different viewpoint. kinsaleharbourcruises.com.

KINSALE HERITAGE TOWN WALKS AND GHOST TOURS

Dermot Ryan has been offering guided walks around Kinsale for over 40 years. He is passionate about Kinsale and his walks are about an hour in duration and start from the tourist office. There is a small charge for adults but children go free. Failte Ireland approved. www.kinsaleheritage.com.

See also Barry’s Historic Stroll. Both tours leave from the tourist office.

www.historicstrollkinsale.com. The haunting and hilarious ghost tours after dark run by David Peare and Brian O’Neill (below) are a real treat too. They operate from Sunday to Friday and meet at the Tap Tavern at 9pm each night. Contact 087-9480910 for more details and bookings.

CHARLES FORT

One of the best examples of a star-shaped fort in Europe, Charles Fort is one of West Cork’s top attractions. On a stunning peninsula not far from the town, it features 6m-thick walls and five defensive bastions around its perimeter. The fort remained a British army base until Irish Independence in 1921. You might even chance upon a bride and groom as the heritage site has also become a very popular wedding venue in recent years. www.heritageireland.ie.

Kinsale Museum

Explore all the town’s history at the town’s very own museum on Market Square. From the Lusitania sinking to the 1601 Battle of Kinsale there is something here for everyone with any interest in local history including the curious story of the Kinsale Giant. Contact 021-4777930.

West Cork Collective (Ballinspittle)

The West Cork Collective is an unique arts and craft shop in Ballinspittle which opened last year and also boasts an exhibition space for artists at the back of the premises.The shop is manned by artists themselves and is the brainchild of local artist Rebecca Powell. For one off gifts or artwork it’s a must visit. See ‘West Cork Collective’ on Facebook for more details

Kinsale ARTS weekend

Now in its 10th year, Kinsale Arts Weekend runs from July 9th to the 12th and has a programme bursting with events. This year the festival’s theme is Immrama and the community arts festival boasts another impressive programme of music, poetry, exhibitions and much more. See www.kinsaleartsweekend.com for a full lin-up

RETAIL THERAPY

Kinsale is a wonderful town for unique, quirky gifts and souvenirs and boasts a range of great independent boutiques. It is a real treasure trove for crafts, art, books and clothing, from local fashion designers to bigger name brands. Renowned Kinsale Crystal and Kinsale Silver have international reputations for quality craftsmanship and there are galleries on almost every street.

THE KINSALE HOOKER & MAST

The Kinsale Hooker monument on the waterfront is one of the town’s best-known landmarks. These days, it’s a magnet for selfies. The replica of the famous Hooker-style boat which dominated the seas of West Cork more than a century ago is as a great spot for ‘hooking up’ with friends – ‘See you at the hooker on the waterfront!’

KINSALE REGATTA FESTIVAL

Running from August 1st to 4th the Kinsale Regatta Festival is one of the great summer highlights. From sailing to mixed dingy racing as well as a long-distance swim around Sandycove Island, there is something for everyone at this ever-popular family event. The Kinsale Regatta 5-Mile Road race takes place on the Friday (July 31st) at 7.30pm. See ‘Kinsale Regatta’ on Facebook for more details.

KAYAKING AND KAYAKING SEA TOURS

It doesn’t take long to pick up the basic skills of kayaking and it’s a safe and gentle way for all the family to get out on the water. Learn with a tutor or, if competent enough, hire a kayak and explore the waters yourself. There are inquisitive seals and dolphins to watch, crags and caves to explore, and great views of the town from the water. There are a few options so ask locally for more information.

ORIENTEERING, ARCHERY AND ROCK-CLIMBING

Have a nose for adventure? Then try out the Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre – the one-stop-shop locally for action and adventure. You can try orienteering in the woods, building a raft or even camping close by. Learn archery and ‘backwoods cooking’, or test your mettle on a huge zipwire, abseil down a rock or climb up one! www.kinsaleoutdoors.com

FARMERS’ MARKET

The Kinsale Farmers’ Market takes place at Short Quay from 9am until 2.30pm on Wednesday mornings. Here you will find another busy element of the town as local traders display their home produce, plants, fresh fish, home-made sausages, arts and crafts, baked goods and much more amongst the 30+ stalls.

FISHING

An angler’s delight, the nearby Bandon River has long been a popular destination with beginners and stalwarts alike. It is primarily a salmon and sea trout river, but you can also find brown trout here, from May onwards. Fly fishing enthusiasts will be thrilled by the location. For more details or booking enquiries, see www.bandonriver.com

West Cork in general offers some of the world’s best deep sea fishing locations and Kinsale is no exception. Getting on a charter is a great way to enjoy this pastime with like-minded anglers or a group of friends. A charter can usually tailor a trip to suit your needs, whether you prefer to fish at sunrise or sunset, charter a full day out, or a short evening trip. Ask locally for details.

OLD HEAD SIGNAL TOWER & LUSITANIA GARDEN

The Old Head Signal Tower is just over 200 years old, having been built during the Napoleonic wars in response to the threat of a French invasion. The ground floor of the signal Tower tells the story of the tower’s and the Kinsale restoration. The first floor of the tower is devoted to the story of the RMS Lusitania, which was torpedoed during WW1 by a German U-boat on May 7th 1915. Lusitania wreck owner the late Gregg Bemis signed documents to allow the museum take ownership of the wreck. The tower also serves as a panoramic viewing point with access to the roof platform allowing the magnificent land and sea vistas to be fully appreciated. It is an ideal point from which to view the protected bird colonies on the western cliffs including puffins, guillemots, kittiwakes, peregrines and choughs, as well as the abundant marine wildlife. A stunning ‘Lusitania garden’ was opened in May 2017 at the site, where a bronze sculpture bearing the names of all those who sailed on the Lusitania is a fitting memorial to remember both those who died and survived the tragedy.

Planning permission has been granted for a new state-of-the-art museum which will include an exhibition space, café, gift shop and bathrooms.

WHALE AND DOLPHIN WATCHING

West Cork is now internationally-renowned as one of the best locations for dolphin and whale watching. Recent years have seen some spectacular displays from these incredible species. Because the waters around the south coast of Ireland benefit from the warming Gulf stream, whales and dolphins are in abundance here most of the year. It’s not unusual to see friendly – and harmless – sharks off our coast, too. A Kinsale RIB tour will bring you to the outer harbour, to increase your chances of seeing some of our most interesting maritime visitors putting on great displays for their thrilled audiences.

GOLF

Golfers are spoiled for choice in the area with the Old Head of Kinsale and Kinsale Golf Club courses both within easy access. The Old Head of Kinsale is home to a world-class golf course and luxury accommodation which is on many golfers’ bucket lists. On a stunning clifftop jutting out into the Atlantic, with the remains of De Courcy Castle at the impressive entrance, a round of golf at the Old Head Golf Links is a rare treat for most. www.oldhead.com.

Of course, if your style of play is a little more casual and relaxed, you might prefer to visit the Garrettstown Old Head Pitch & Putt course, for an enjoyable afternoon near the beach on another very scenic site. For more information: 021-4778017.

Kinsale Golf Club can trace its origins back to 1880. It is 5km outside the town in a rural setting with stunning views of the countryside. It measures 6,935 yards and consists of two nine-hole loops, finishing at the clubhouse. It has hosted major tournaments including the All Ireland Finals of the Cups & Shields in its centenary year, 2012. The club has a full range of practice facilities including a six-bay driving range, putting and chipping greens, a pro shop and catering facilities. Attractive Green Fee rates are available. Situated at Farrangalway. www.kinsalegolf.ie

There is also the option of ‘Footgolf’ at Ringenane, if you fancy something a little bit different. It’s probably more a test of your footballing skills than your club action, but well worth checking out! See footgolfcork.com for more details.

THE SCILLY WALK

The picture-perfect fishing village of Scilly got its name from the settlers from the Scilly Isles. It still has a romantic feel about it and is a magical location on a sunny summer’s day. You will encounter it on the way to Summercove village and the local coastal walk is popular with locals. From here you can visit Charles Fort, or continue along the harbour trail and the rocky shore of the harbour. On a clear day, you can even see the Old Head of Kinsale from here.

9/11 GARDEN OF REMEMBRANCE (RINGFINNAN)

The Kinsale Garden of Remembrance is just a few minutes’ drive from the town centre. The brainchild of Kathleen Cáit Murphy, who was a nurse in New York City for over 30 years, the garden lies in the townland of Ringfinnan. It honours the 343 brave firefighters who lost their lives in 9/11 and there is a tree planted for each of the firemen who died, as well as one for chaplain Fr Michael Judge. www. facebook.com/ringfinnan

TAKE A TOUR OF BLACKS BREWERY & DISTILLERY

Blacks Brewing and Distillery in Cappagh, just outside Kinsale is the country’s first co-located brewery and distillery which offers a range of tours and experience to visitors to Kinsale. Visitors can choose from whiskey tours or else gin and run tours. See

www.blackbrewingdistilling.com for more details.

THE BATTLE MEMORIAL (‘BRISEADH CEANN TSAILE’)

An invading Elizabethan army defeated a native Irish force at Millwater Crossroads in 1602. To commemorate this, you can find the chieftain’s chair, or ‘stone of destiny’ at the crossroads. After the battle, 1,200 soldiers lay dead in the nearby Ballinamona stream where the millers at Millwater saw the water turn red, as their mill wheel was driven by blood.

CHALYBEATE WELL IN THE WOODS

The Chalybeate Waters are located at the southern end of the Ballinspittle woods. Also known as ‘The Spa Bathing Bath’, the well has been restored and has a beehive-style stone roof to protect the healing mineral waters from the weather. The special powers of these waters were discovered in 1750 and many generations believe they have been cured of ailments there.

SCUBA DIVING AND SNORKELLING

Due to its wonderful location, Kinsale is on the edge of an amazing underworld – below the waves, that is! Watch amazing plant and sea life in its own wonderful environment and wonder at the incredible colours that lie beneath. There are a number of approved PADI venues offering scuba diving and snorkelling trips.

ST MULTOSE CHURCH

St Multose Church was built by the Normans in 1190 on the site of a 6th century church. Several victims of the Lusitania sinking are buried in the on-site graveyard and it is recognised as one of Ireland’s oldest Church of Ireland churches, with a well preserved exterior.

HIRE A BOAT

Fancy being the captain of your own destiny for a day? Then hire your own boat and head out to sea. There are a few operators in Kinsale with safe, steady, and fully equipped boats which are also easy to drive, so ideal for a novice. Take one out to go fishing for a few hours, or enjoy a romantic or family boat trip.

ANTARCTIC EXPLORERS

Few know Kinsale’s major place in global exploration, but Scilly in Kinsale is the location of the memorial which commemorates the Antarctic adventures of the McCarthy brothers, Tim and Mortimer. Timothy sailed with Irishman Shackleton on the Endurance and was one of six men, including Tom Crean, who made the famous 800-mile crossing of the Southern Ocean from Elephant Island in the Antarctic to South Georgia. The McCarthy brothers were reared in Kinsale near the estuary and both learned to sail at a very young age.

THE GIANT’S COTTAGE

In Chairman’s Lane is the ‘little’ cottage where the Kinsale ‘Giant’ Patrick Cotter O’Brien is said to have lived. He was born in 1760 and died in 1806. At a massive 8ft 1” tall, he was the tallest man in the world at the time. A life-size model of Patrick has now been donated to Kinsale Museum by local firm Graepels Perforators & Weavers.

GET YOUR SURF LEGS

Fancy getting a rush of adrenaline on a sea ‘horse’? Well it’s easy in Kinsale where there are many competent surf schools, all ISA (Irish Surfing Association) approved. Polish up on your skills or learn a new one. The area’s blue flag beaches are ideal for any water-based sport.

TWIN BEACHES OF GARRYLUCAS & GARRETTSTOWN

Twin beaches mean double the fun. Stroll the beach of Garrettstown and then move onto its sister strand of Garrylucas. These beautiful and very popular beaches – both with Blue Flags flying – are ideal for fishing, surfing, swimming, or just simple relaxation. The beaches are safe, clean and unspoilt and there are also a number of picnic areas overlooking the bay – so bring the flask! And if you fancy a sauna session, there are a few mobile operators at both beaches. Two new beach wheelchairs will be operating at Garrylucas for this coming season.

Garrettstown beach has blue flag status, and a growing reputation for surfing, and especially for beginners. There is an on-site surf school, which supplies tuition, boards and equipment for budding surfers and body boarders. There are summer camps for kids and lessons for all age groups. There are also SUP (Stand Up Paddle boarding) lessons available. The beach is one of the best serviced in West Cork – it’s easily accessible by steps and ramps and has full facilities and plenty of parking and toilets. www.surfgtown.com

VIEWING POINTS FOR SELFIE KINGS AND QUEENS

Some of the areas around Kinsale are among those most photographed on the Wild Atlantic Way. From several headlands you can capture many miles of Atlantic coastline, with the Seven Heads to the west, and the Old Head to the east of the town. There are also plenty of spots for romantic walks, as well as budding photographers and, of course, the obligatory selfies!

GET SPORTY

There’s plenty going on throughout the summer to keep kids and teens active at the Sáile Sports & Community Centre, with summer camps including Let’s Go activity camps, a basketball camp, a Just 4 Fun camp and of course the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps for GAA fans. The all-weather pitch, sports and community hall, outdoor tennis and basketball court and community room are open all year round on a pay- as-you –play basis. Call 021 4773929 for more or see www.sailesportsandleisure.ie

EXPLORE THE MAKING and TASTING OF MEAD

Mead is considered ‘the drink of Celtic Ireland’s Kings and Chieftains’. Now you can spend an entertaining hour at Ireland’s first Meadery in 200 years, located in Kinsale (600m from the tourist office). Taste different honey types and learn about Ireland’s ancient bee laws. Explore the making of mead and taste some of their award- winning meads and cocktails. Contact 021-4773538, mail info@ kinsalemeadco.ie or book at www.kinsalemeadco.ie.

BALLINSPITTLE

Ballinspittle, or its Irish name of Béal Átha an Spidéil, (which means ‘town of the hospital’) is a pretty little village nicely situated near the award-winning twin beaches of Garrylucas and Garrettstown. It’s also the first village you will meet if you take a turn off the Wild Atlantic Way’s southern route, and it boasts all the crucial services like a butcher, baker, café, pub, artists collective and many more shops.

THE OLD HEAD OF KINSALE

This iconic headland features regularly on promotional adverts and videos for Ireland around the world, as it reaches out into the wild Atlantic. Famed for its links golf course, there is a majestic lighthouse poised at the far end of the headland which was built during the 17th century by Robert Reading. The Old Head is the nearest land point to the site of the sinking of the Lusitania in 1915, and the restored Signal Tower houses a museum about the tragedy, with a pretty memorial garden outside and a sculpture with the names of all her passengers.

OYSTERHAVEN

It is believed that Oysterhaven played a key role in the Siege of Kinsale, as the inlet where English forces landed their supplies and reinforcements. Today, Oysterhaven is also famous for its watersports centre, offering a variety of aquatic and land-based activities.

HORSERIDING

Whether you’re a first-timer or a regular cowboy, there are plenty of horse-riding options in Kinsale. The excellent riding schools in this area offer the opportunity of a hack or ride-out along bridle paths, in addition to traditional riding lessons.

www.kinsale-equestrian.ie

GARRETTSTOWN WOOD & BALLINSPITTLE WOODS

A woodland trail runs from Ballinspittle Village through to Garrettstown Wood. Choose from two distances – the orange loop (1.5km) takes about 30 mins to complete or the blue loop (5.2km) will take about 1 hour 40 mins. Alternatively, stroll through the woods and then follow the road to the beach and back into Ballinspittle village. Don’t forget the Wanderly app has been installed here so the children can use this for an interactive experience and seek out the unique symbol cards on the Wanderly trail. If you are feeling even more adventurous, then take a spur off the main walk to Templetrine Church, which dates back to early Christian times. This lovely wood was once part of the great Garrettstown estate.

NOHOVAL

Nohoval is another one of the friendly villages indicative of the many pretty hamlets in this region. The coastline here is rugged and wild, with charming sunsets and sunrises that are perfect for Wild Atlantic Way fans – and fans of photography. Expect to find many visiting snappers on this route searching for the perfect shot. They often make a beeline for Nohoval Cove – an atmospheric and pretty inlet, surrounded by crags and caves, but beware it can be slippy and the waves can be unpredictable.

BALLINSPITTLE GROTTO

Last summer marked the 40th anniversary of when the famous Virgin Mary statue at Ballinspittle Grotto ‘moved’ and it is still attracting tourists to its little grotto setting. Almost 100,000 people visited this grotto in 1985 as word spread that Our Lady had ‘moved’. The beautiful and much-loved shrine is today a special place of peace and tranquility.

But some say the best time to visit it is at twilight – to see for yourself if it still ‘moves’.

Farmers’ market

Farmers’ Market, every Wednesday, 10am to 2pm in and around the Temperance Hall, Short Quay, Kinsale.

Community market

Tracton Community Market takes place on the last Sunday of every month at Tracton Arts and Community Centre from 11am to 1pm. New stall holders and volunteers always welcome. Contact 087-0998895 for more details.

June

Midsummer’s Night Concert

Experience an evening of live classical music at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre in Kinsale on Friday June 19th with the Meliora & Olympia Quartets from 8pm to 10pm. Tickets are €15.

July

Music & Arts Festival

The Tracton Music & Arts Festival in Minane Bridge will take place from July 3rd to 5th and promises a fun-filled weekend including artists exhibitions, art and craft workshops, dance, live music and much more. For info and tickets see www.tracton.org

Arts Weekend

Marking its 10th outing, Kinsale Arts Weekend runs from July 9th to 12th and once again promises a varied festival programme of music, theatre, poetry and much more. See kinsaleartsweekend.com for the full programme.

Road Race

Tracton AC 4-Mile Road Race takes place on Friday July 10th at 8pm with the starting point at Minane Bridge. See ‘Tracton AC’ on Facebook for race details

Riverstick Festival

The Riverstick Festival takes place from July 10th to 12th. See their Facebook page for a full programme of family fun events.

Ballinspittle Summer Festival

This year’s festival runs from Sunday July 19th to 26th and expect plenty of family fun events.

Regatta

Kinsale Regatta Festival runs from August 1st to 4th, while the Kinsale Regatta 5-Mile road race takes place ahead of the festival on Friday July 31st at 7.30m. See ‘Kinsale Regatta’ on Facebook for more details.

August

Harvest Day

The DeCourcey Harvest Working Day will take place at Ariteige, Ballinspittle on Monday August 3rd. See DeCourcey Classic & Vintage Club Facebook for more details.

Shark Awards

Now in its 64th year, the Shark Awards take place from September 16th to 18th and the festival celebrates the very best in advertising, design, short film and music videos.

October

Mad Hatters’s Taste of Kinsale

Hosted by the Good Food Circle, the Mad Hatters’ Taste of Kinsale come to the gourmet town on Saturday October 10th showcasing local culinary excellence.

Jazzing it up

The Kinsale Jazz Festival returns for the October bank holiday weekend bringing vibrant music and energy to the town’s streets and venues.