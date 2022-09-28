The solution is complex

THE videos which were circulating widely on social media this week showing the garda car being rammed by young drivers in west Dublin was shocking.

It is hard to know whether we should be more annoyed with the young reckless drivers or those egging them on from the sidelines. The lack of adequate garda cover in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour was noted by many commentators online. But many more commented that young people nowadays have no fear of prosecution, such is the revolving door of our courts system, which sees most of them getting suspended sentences, if they get any sentence at all. The most likely cause is both of these factors, combined with a breakdown in the relationship between young people in disadvantaged areas and An Garda Siochána. And there is no quick fix there.