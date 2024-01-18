The hugely successful Massey Ferguson 188

THE Massey Ferguson 100 series needs no introduction – it’s arguably one of the most successful tractors series ever produced.

Known in-house as the ‘DX’ range, it was launched in 1964 as part of the new line-up of the 100 series Red Giant Massey Ferguson tractors manufactured at the Banner Lane plant in Coventry.

Various models were added and dropped in the range which finally ran its course in 1976, after a mammoth 12-year production run.

Interestingly, a total of 1,098,025 MF 100 series were built at Banner Lane. The first and only British built tractor range to pass the 1 million milestone, the 135 model made up just over 30% of all units produced.

In 1972, Massey Ferguson launched its Super Spec 100 series tractors – identified by the ‘8’ in at the end of the model number: 148, 168, and 188. Uprated versions of existing 100 series tractor, one of MF’s selling points was the increased six inch wheel base, thanks to a spacer fitted behind the gearbox.

The range-topping 188 was a direct contender to Ford’s 5000 and produced 75hp from its 4l Perkins engine. Worthy of note is the long five inch stroke of the engine which produced its maximum torque at a lowly 1300rpm, providing the engine with excellent holding power when the going got tough

The 188 is commonly equipped with MF’s 12F/4R multipower gearbox, which provided on the move high/low gear changes as well as engine braking in High. The 8 line-up also had the option of a new 8F/2R transmission, with 4th replacing the traditional 3rd gear position, and 3rd gear covertly nestled in between reverse and 2nd ­­­– 3rd gear, proving elusive to this author for quite some time.

Fitted with the Ferguson System draft control as well as pressure control, lift capacity is impressive at just over two tonnes, which enabled the tractor to tackle the bigger cultivation equipment of its day.

Even more impressive is the weighting options of the tractor to provide traction and keep the nose of the ground with 8,90lb front weights, inner and outer front wheel weights, as well as cast PAVT rear wheel rims. Power steering was also fitted as standard, as well as oil-immersed disc brakes.

Cab choices included an all-metal rigid cab complete with doors, or the flexi cab with canvas roof, doors and rear panel. Interestingly, the canvas at the front of the cab could be fixed to funnel the heat from the engine into the operator on cold days.

A product of their time, Massey Ferguson provided a set of ear protectors for both cabs!

