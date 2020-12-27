The history of Castlehaven is celebrated in new journal

CASTLEHAVEN History Society celebrated its first anniversary with the launch of its first historical journal.

‘We are very proud of this achievement,’ said Anne O’Mahony, secretary of West Cork’s newest historical society.

‘We had lots of plans this year, but the pandemic meant that our plan to organise guest talks, and walks, had to be put on hold.’

The society was, however, fortunate to be able to continue working on its first publication, which is now available to buy at Batt’s Shop in the village of Castletownshend, as well as Hickey’s in Skibbereen.

‘These memories of times past are invaluable in reminding us of the changes that have occurred over a short number of years,’ said Anne. ‘They will help young people to understand what life was like for their parents and grandparents.’

The rich history of the parish is reflected in articles detailing up to the 1600s, and the Battle of Traligagh, while an article about the history of place names should be of interest to everyone living locally.An article on a failed gun-running episode during the War of Independence offers a grittier read, while the rise of the co-operative creameries should be of general interest.

There is a wonderful article too about Joe Murphy, who survived his ship being sunk at sea, and being interned in Sweden.

Castlehaven History Society is also working on an ambitious project to create a museum in the old garda station in the village.

The Castlehaven Nursing Association – which is itself historic – has the use of the building and its members agreed to make two rooms available to the society for this new initiative.

Anne said: ‘We are appealing to people who may have items of historic interest to donate, or loan, and Covid-19 depending, we hope to open the museum in 2021.’