THE BIG READ: The book stops here

West Cork’s libraries harbour a rich tapestry of materials, from 3D printers to sheet music and telescopes...

WHAT’S free, has everything from 3D printers to telescopes available to use, and in some cases is open 24/7, 365 days a year?

West Cork’s ten libraries, located in Kinsale, Bandon, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Dunmanway, Schull, Bantry, Castletownbere, Sherkin Island and Oileán Chléire, that’s what.

Gone are the stuffy venues where patrons were afraid to raise their voice or return an overdue book, now replaced with community hubs, accessible spaces where everyone is welcome.

As Cork County Librarian Emer O’Brien more eloquently puts it: ‘Cork County Library Service aims to empower communities by providing access to resources that educate, inform, enlighten and enrich the lives of their citizens by supporting and promoting literacy and a love of reading, and by collecting and preserving resources relating to the cultural heritage of Cork.’

Emer, who has a Masters in Law and a Masters in Library and Information Management, and who has been working in libraries for almost 30 years, has held this role since 2019.

In total, Cork has 25 libraries, four mobiles and 125 staff and is 100% funded by Cork County Council through sources such as rates and Local Property Tax.

‘We issue over 1.5m books per year and have over 1m visits to our libraries. We hold over 7,000 events annually with attendances of 95,000,’ said Emer.

‘We also have a local studies department in County Library HQ which services the countywide genealogy and local history demands of customers,’ explained Emer. ‘It is a hugely varied role and I am privileged to be in this position.’

A major milestone in the library’s history was the removal of fines from January 2019.

All membership fees were also abolished, and there’s no replacement charges for children’s items which have been lost or damaged.

Joining the library is not the only thing that is free – any events, workshops, activities, groups, etc are all free to attend.

Since around 2017, all public libraries in Ireland operate a national catalogue.

This means that library members have access to stock across the country.

In the library or from the comfort of home, you can request a book, DVD, audio book, game, and more from the other end of the country and have it delivered to your local library for pick-up.

The same system applies to returns, you can drop a book back to any branch in the country.

A library spokesperson reported a huge uptake on this during the summer season in West Cork.

Those holidaying in Bantry, for example, can use their local library card, borrow up to 12 items, and return them in their local library afterwards.

Dolores Casey, senior executive librarian for West Cork based in Bandon, oversees the ten West Cork branches, of which Bantry is the oldest.

It opened in 1974 and marked its 50th anniversary last year with conservation work also completed in 2024.

Bantry librarian Denis Murphy has had a career spanning three decades with the library services and has seen it evolve from a ‘browse and pick’ facility to something far more collaborative.

‘When I started in 1990, a library was a place of hush and quietness. There was a stereotypical idea of a librarian who was strict and stern but that all has radically changed. Libraries are advertised as community spaces… it has become a much more valuable service, the entire spectrum has changed,’ he said.

West Cork’s newest library, Kinsale, opened in August 2023 in what was widely known as the James O’Neill Building which dates from the 1800s and was used as a grain store, replacing the old Kinsale Library beside the Methodist Church and ten times its size.

‘The library is a great space for families to spend time, and babies and toddlers are most welcome. Indeed, the toilets have nappy changing facilities and there’s a lift which makes the whole building fully accessible,’ said its executive librarian Diane O’Farrell.

Given the geographical spread of the region it’s not possible for every area to have a branch, and Dolores Casey points out that Cork is unique in that it has the biggest geographical spread with the most service points, compared to other counties.

‘Castletownbere library is in line for works this year, including a major IT upgrade. The idea is to deliver super-fast WiFi to members, given the remoteness of the area,’ said Dolores.

‘We are also investigating introducing a sensory room, along the lines of what Clonmel have, for Skibbereen library.’

Two of West Cork’s libraries, Kinsale and Bandon, have the added prestige of having ‘My Open Library’ (MOL) status.

This means that on completing a special induction, members can use access the library building to study and borrow books, read newspapers and use IT services from 8am- 10pm, seven days a week. Doors, lights, heating, book borrowing kiosks, WiFi, public access computers and self – service printing services are all available during these hours.

‘There’s close to 2,000 library members registered for it,’ said Catriona O’Driscoll, Bandon’s executive librarian.

‘Need to print off that return label on a Monday? Well if you’ve had the MOL privilege added to your card, you can let yourself into Bandon Library and use the self-service printing kiosk to make sure that parcel makes the last post! Also, thanks to the generous spirit of our local newsagent, our MOL users can also pass a leisurely Sunday morning/afternoon reading the papers here. Some people visit this space in a group, some visit alone. Some are looking to go about their business unnoticed, and some are looking for the quiet company of strangers to help combat isolation,’ she said.

It’s even a space where romance has blossomed!

‘One lovely story we heard back from a parent was that their son met his Debs date during MOL hours in 2023,’ said Catriona.

Bandon is Cork’s third largest library and monthly events range from arts and craft tables to Lego club, and Pokemon and Match Attax card swaps.

For the STEM enthusiasts, the library boasts not one, but two 3D printers.

County Librarian Emer concluded: ‘We have always emphasised the link between reading and empathy but now more importantly than ever, libraries are a neutral and accessible space that all can co-exist in.’

• National Public Libraries Open Day takes place on Saturday, September 27th. See local branches for more details.

(Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme).