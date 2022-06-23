Teens’ mental health unit will be ready ‘within six months’ says HSE

A Camhs (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) facility is to be set up temporarily in Bandon to relieve pressure on the Dunmanway unit, until a permanent services is ready in Clonakilty.

Renovations are currently being made to St David’s Ward in Clonakilty Community Hospital for the unit and it’s expected it will take between four and six months for them to be complete.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Mary Butler visited the hospital last week where she met the local Camhs team.

‘The team outlined the massive constraints to their services, due to the limited capacity at the Dunmanway centre,’ said FF Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan.

‘At this meeting, the HSE spokesperson gave a timeline of four to six months for the completion of the renovations at St David’s Ward. It’s my job now to ensure the HSE are held to this timeline,’ he said.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the temporary placement of the second Camhs centre in Bandon means people can access services more quickly.

‘This is so needed. Camhs’ work is vital for children suffering distress.

‘Having permanent centres in Dunmanway and Clonakilty will greatly increase the geographic reach of this frontline service to help children throughout West Cork,’ he said.

‘I’m so glad the HSE responded to our community’s calls for a second Camhs centre to be made available.’

Earlier this year Deputy O’Sullivan called on the HSE to fund a centre in Clonakilty.

‘As I’ve said before, it’s a vital service for early intervention in moderate to serious mental health issues, so it’s great the HSE recognises the great work of Camhs with its plans for a centre in Clon.

‘If we can help children before they become adults with early mental health intervention, then we will significantly improve lives.’