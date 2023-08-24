Teenager’s body taken from water at Passage West

GARDAÍ have confirmed the death of a teenage boy who died while swimming at Passage West this afternoon.

‘Shortly after 2pm, gardaí and other emergency services received reports of a male youth in his teens who had gotten into difficulty in the water at Passage West in Co Cork,' said a spokesperson.

Following an extensive search by gardaí, the Coast Guard, the Irish Naval Service and local fire service and ambulance units, a body was recovered from the water at approximately 4pm.

The body will now be taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Garda enquiries are ongoing.