Ted’s Opel Vauxhall Run deemed a great success

SUNSHINE and heat was the weather for the start to the 2025 Ted’s Opel Vauxhall Run and participants couldn’t have wished for any better.

After registration at the Mills Inn, the first Special Award of the day was picked by Breanna from the Mills Inn and the award went to the Ascona B Sport of John and Elaine Uncles from Sligo.

Emma Toner, marketing director, Opel Ireland, then thanked everyone for keeping the heritage of the brand alive and presented Christy Buckley from Blarney with the Opel Ireland sponsored trophy for Best Overall Car for his Kadett C Coupe.

Ellen O’Mahony spoke on behalf of the Dogs for the Disabled and thanked everyone for their valuable contribution to the charity.

The run set off on the journey over the county bounds through Kilgarvan, Bonane and through the tunnels and over the Caha Pass back on to Cork soil again.

At Cronin’s Centra in Ballylickey the run stopped for a break where renowned rally driver Denis Cronin obliged by selecting two cars for Special Awards - an Opel Manta A by John Keating from Midleton and an Opel Manta 400r by Joey O’Shea from Pallaskenry.

On the return route the run went through Kealkil, Ballingeary, Inchigeela, Toonsbridge and returned to the Mills Inn for the prizegiving, a raffle and BBQ.

The final Special Award picked by Donna from the Mills Inn went to Michael Horan from Killarney with his Opel Manta B GTE.

The GMR Jackie Small Memorial Trophy went to Jack Sheehan, Rathcoole for his Opel Kadett C saloon.

The Perpetual Shield went to Christy Buckley, Blarney. Opel Kadett C Coupe. The Spirit of the Run Award went to Geraldine McCarthy, Castletownkenneigh. The Rentokil Best Modified Cup went to Arnoldas Pe, County Louth for his Opel Calibria. The Cartell.ie Best Vauxhall Cup went to Jane and Paul Burgess, Isle of Man with their Astra MK1. The Kevin O’Leary Group Best Opel Cup went to Brendan Howard, Tralee with his Opel Manta B GT.

Numerous raffle prizes were won and the attention soon turned with the smell of the BBQ.

An enjoyable run and evening was had and thanks was expressed to all those who helped out in any way to make the run a success and to those who attended.

Keep August 8th 2026 in the diary for the 19th Ted’s Opel Vauxhall Run.