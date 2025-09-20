KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Voting in the upcoming presidential election

When is the next presidential election in Ireland?

The presidential election will be held on Friday, 24th October.

Who can vote in a presidential election?

To vote in a presidential election, you must be an Irish citizen, aged 18 or over, ordinarily resident in Ireland, and registered to vote.

How do I register to vote?

Each local authority maintains the Register of Electors for its area. To be included in the Register of Electors, you must be at least 18 years old, and be ordinarily resident at an address in Ireland.

If you are homeless or have no address, you can still register to vote by stating that you have ‘no fixed address.’ Contact your local Citizens Information Centre for more information.

If you have more than one address, you should give the address where you want to be registered. You can only be registered at one address.

You can register to vote online at checktheregister.ie or by filling in an application form. As part of your application, you will be asked to provide your Eircode and PPS number. If you do not give a PPS number, you must get your form and ID witnessed at a local Garda station or your local authority.

You can update your details at any time during the year. The easiest way to do this is on checktheregister.ie. You must change your details at least 15 days before polling day, and it must have been received by the local authority at that time (excluding Sundays, Good Friday and public holidays).

Who can see the Register of Electors?

The Register of Electors is a public document. Your PPS number and your date of birth will not be published. It can be inspected at local authority offices. If you are concerned that having your other details available for inspection would put you in danger, you can apply to be an anonymous elector. If you are recorded as an anonymous elector, you will vote by post.

Who is eligible for a postal vote?

Most voters have to vote in person at an official voting centre. However, you may be eligible for a postal vote if you are an Irish diplomat posted abroad, or their spouse or civil partner who is living abroad with them, or a whole-time member of the Defence Forces.

You may also be eligible for a postal vote if you cannot go to a polling station because you have an illness or disability; you are studying full time at an educational institution in Ireland, which is away from the home address where you are registered; you cannot vote at your local polling station because of your occupation, service or employment; you are in prison; you are a member of the Garda Síochána; or you are registered as an anonymous elector, or you are part of the household of an anonymous elector.

People who are eligible to vote by post are registered on the Postal Voters List. If you are registered as a postal voter, you can only vote by post. You cannot vote at a polling station.

You may qualify to be on a Special Voters List if you live in a hospital, nursing home or similar institution and wish to vote at these locations. If you are applying for the first time you must send a medical certificate with your application.

How do I register for postal voters and special voters lists?

Application forms are available on checktheregister.ie and from your local authority.

What are the options for student voters?

If you are studying away from home while attending college, you can register at either your home address or your student residential address. You must be registered at one address only. If you live away from the address at which you are registered, you will need to update the register. If you leave your address but you plan to return there within 18 months, you can continue to be registered there, as long you do not register at any other address.

Students can register to vote by post if they are currently registered, but unable to go to their polling station because they are studying away from home. To register to vote by post, complete form PV4 which you can download from checktheregister.ie and send it to the local authority in the area where you want to vote.