Chris Collins hits late, late hat-trick to fire Clonakilty Soccer Club to victory

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club are making a habit of scoring late, late winners. They were at it again last weekend, for the third week in a row.

Trailing 3-1 with just over ten minutes of normal time to go, the defending Premier Division champions Clonakilty Soccer stormed back to beat Dunmanway Town 4-3 with an incredible late goal blitz.

Talisman Chris Collins scored a dramatic late hat-trick, including two penalties in the 80th and 89th minutes before a match-clincher ELEVEN minutes into stoppage time.

Clonakilty took the lead after five minutes through Jack O’Crowley but Conor Vassallo equalised for Dunmanway after 21 minutes. Stephen O’Donovan converted from the spot on 50 minutes to give Town a shock lead before William Hennigan made it 3-1 on 71 minutes.

Dunmanway must have thought their hard work was done, but three-in-a-row chasing Clon had other ideas.

In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, the two Skibbereen clubs both enjoyed wins over both Aultagh Celtic sides.

John Hodnett struck four goals as Skibbereen AFC beat Aultagh Celtic B 5-1. Aultagh were 1-0 up at half-time thanks to a Daragh Shanahan goal but a dominant second period from Skibb propelled them to victory. Hodnett completed his hat-trick within 13 minutes to make it 3-1 with ten minutes left. Finishing touches came in added time through goals from Conor O’Brien and Hodnett again.

Skibbereen Celtic’s 2-1 win over Aultagh Celtic’s A team was less emphatic, but they still picked up three league points. A Cian O’Brien brace in the opening half gave Skibb the perfect cushion before Oisin O’Connell hit a consolation for Aultagh. Celtic sit top of the table at this early stage, having won two games from two.

Beara United also enjoyed a winning weekend, seeing off Mizen Hob 2-0 in a midweek fixture. Reuben McAtasney scored in the first half before Richard Murphy killed off the game in the second half.

Mizen reacted well to that loss, picking up a point in a 2-2 draw with Bay Rovers. Mizen went 2-0 up thanks to a Ryan O’Neill double, but Alex Young and a late Peter Ozubko strike earned Bay a point.