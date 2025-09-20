Lisa and Jack master the Melvin

JACK Wade, aged 16, of Loughrea in Galway is the winner of the 2025 World Youth Lough Open fly fishing championship on Lough Melvin.

Lisa O’Sullivan, aged 17, of Bantry won the ladies cup.

Josh Parkyn, aged 21, of Manorhamilton in Leitrim was second and Cillian Kelly of Raphoe in Donegal was third.

A total of 38 anglers caught 46 fish in the catch-and-release event on Saturday September 6th.

Conditions were perfect for the 19 boats with a warm and blustery south wind producing useful wind lanes and overcast skies.

Trout and salmon were showing in the bays and sonaghan were patrolling deep water.

Anglers, guides and visitors enjoyed a productive day and a barbeque at the prize giving.

The competition was organised by Rossinver Fishery and Foyle River Catchment Outdoor Group and sponsored by Sharpe’s of Aberdeen and PK Motors of Sligo.