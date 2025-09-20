Sport

CARBERY JAFC: Kilmacabea to meet Barryroe in clash of past champs

September 20th, 2025 2:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kilmacabea v Barryroe is the tie of the Carbery JAFC quarter-finals.

AND now we have eight.

The quarter-finalists in the Bandon Co-Op Carbery Junior A Football Championship are now known, with the clash of the past two champions, Kilmacabea (2024) and Barryroe (2023) the standout tie – they will meet in Rosscarbery on Sunday week.

Elsewhere, St Mary's take on Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas in a local derby, Tadhg MacCárthaigh play Goleen, while Kilbrittain play Argideen Rangers.

Details are as follows:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH: St Mary's v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in Dunmanway at 7.45pm.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH: Tadhg MacCárthaigh v Goleen in Bantry, 5pm.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH: Kilbrittain v Argideen Rangers in Ballinascarthy, 2pm;  Kilmacabea v Barryroe in Rosscarbery, 5pm.

In the Bandon Co-Op Carbery Junior B Football Championship, O'Donovan Rossa will play Dohenys in a quarter-final in Drimoleague on September 28th (5pm), while Clann na nGael meet Newcestown a day earlier, on Friday 26th in Aughaville (7.45pm). Bandon and Clonakilty have qualified for the semi-finals.

