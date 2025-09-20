Busy weeks ahead for Carbery Macra

Carbery Macra have a busy schedule lined up with plenty of events and activities for members and the wider community.

Monday, September 22nd marks the final night of Kilmeen Macra’s fundraising walk in aid of Maeve and Feile, two young girls who have recently faced heartbreaking tragedies.

The walk sets off from the Village Inn, Enniskeane at 7.45pm.

To close the fundraiser, a special event will take place at the Celtic Ross Hotel on Sunday, September 28th.

Keep an eye on Carbery Macra’s social media for further details.

A regional meeting will be held in Ahamilla, Clonakilty on Friday, September 25th at 8pm, with all welcome to attend.

The following evening, Saturday, September 26th, the ‘Know Your Ag’ quiz takes place in the Village Inn, Enniskeane, with sign-in from 8pm and starting at 8.30pm.

Looking ahead, Beef and Sheep Stock Judging will be hosted at Clonakilty Agricultural College on Wednesday, October 1st.

Again, sign-in is from 8pm with judging commencing at 8.30pm.

Recently, a fantastic evening was enjoyed by all who attended Club Question Time in Kilbrittain.

Congratulations to Dunmanway, who secured first place, followed by Kilbrittain in second and Clonakilty in third.

Finally, excitement is building for the October Bank Holiday Rally from the 24th to 26th.

Live music will keep spirits high all weekend, featuring The Danny O’Leary Band on Friday, Rhythm and Sticks on Saturday, and No Strings Attached on Sunday, plus a DJ late into each night.

A jam-packed weekend is guaranteed so make sure to clear your itineraries.