Take care with those UK buys

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune (pictured) has urged shoppers to be very aware when shopping online now, because with the UK no longer part of the EU there are now significant changes for Irish consumer rights when buying from retailers there. Changes are also in place when it comes to sending parcels to the UK so it is vital consumers are aware of the new rules. MEP Clune said: ‘It is so important to be aware of the changes so that shoppers are not hit with unforeseen extra charges. Consumers need to be mindful that additional charges such as custom duties or VAT may now apply to goods purchased from the UK. When a consumer shops online from a business in the EU, they have strong consumer rights under EU consumer protection legislation. However consumers no longer automatically have these rights when buying from a UK based business. I would urge shoppers to find out where the business they are buying from is located. It is not enough that the website has an ‘.ie’ domain name or that prices are in euro as the business could still be located in the UK. It is important, if in doubt to check the T&Cs on the website for their physical location.’ For more information see ccpc.ie.