Suspended jail sentence for growing cannabis

A 51-YEAR-old Bandon man with a previous conviction for selling drugs, has received a 90-day suspended pris- on sentence for cultivating four cannabis plants at his home.

Anthony Finnerty with an address at St Fintan’s Road, Bandon had pleaded guilty in court earlier this year to cultivating the four cannabis plants at his home on March 19th last.

The court heard that Det Gda Andrew Manning searched his home and found the four plants under lights in a room at the back of the house. While he wasn’t present in the house that day, the defendant later presented himself to gardaí where he made full admissions about cultivating the drug.

The court was told that the plants were not fully mature but would have a potential value of €3,000 if fully grown. Judge John King at the time

directed that a probation report be prepared on the accused.

At the most recent court sitting, Judge James McNulty noted that the accused has six previous convictions including for the sale and supply of

drugs. Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client pleaded guilty without requiring full disclosure and had the plants growing at his home, but wasn’t involved in trading.

However, Judge McNulty noted from the search warrant that gardaí received information that he was selling, but Mr Taaffe said he has reservations about that information.

'He no longer uses cannabis and is prepared to undergo regular urinalysis. He is also looking for work driving HGVs,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Judge McNulty said a job like driving brings its own responsibilities too.

‘He could be used to transport contraband or could be pressured into it. Also he would want a clear head for driving,’ said Judge McNulty. ‘There has to be a deterrent as he’s a long-time user and has a previous conviction for sale or supply and now he’s cultivating.’

He sentenced him to 90 days in prison but suspended it for two years on the usual conditions that he keep the peace, be of good behaviour and commit no offence during this period.

He must also desist from drug use and not get involved in the storage or collection of drugs.