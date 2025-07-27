Success for Carbery Hunt Pony Club

CARBERY Hunt Pony Club hosted a fantastic summer camp where 61 enthusiastic members took part, guided and supported by nine dedicated instructors.

The week was filled with excitement and unforgettable moments. A special highlight was the visit from jockey Rachael Blackmore, who joined for a book signing of her inspiring book.

The Race Academy brought along their popular race simulator which gave members a thrilling insight into the world of horse racing.

The camp also featured a fun-filled horseshoe decorating competition, a visit from an ice cream truck followed by a delicious BBQ and a memorable camp-out on the eve of the final day.

Among the many activities, the puissance wall competition wowed spectators with impressive displays of skill and courage.

The camp concluded with a combined training competition, where all members showcased their hard work and determination, battling it out for the club’s prestigious silverware and prizes during the closing presentation ceremony.

Thanks was expressed to the club’s instructors, volunteers, and parents for making the camp such a resounding success.

Everyone is already looking forward to next year’s event.