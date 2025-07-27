BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Skibbereen ‘Majorettes’ with drill instructor Con Kelleher ahead of the Maid of the Isles Festival parade in 1981. This photo was taken in the Fairfield (a.k.a. the mart yard) in the centre of town. The mart buildings in the background were demolished following its relocation to Marsh Road and this area is now a car park and the location of Skibbereen’s bustling farmers’ market every Saturday. (Photo by Michael Minihane and supplied courtesy of his daughter Anne Minihane)

