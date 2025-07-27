Garden party at Áras highlight of career

ALTHOUGH the leading lights of Irish country music are accustomed to performing at high profile events, many of those who took to the stage for the recent garden party at Áras an Uachtaráin said that the event was the highlight of their careers to date.

President Higgins and Sabina Higgins hosted 500 invited guests at the party and paid tribute to the immense contribution country music has made to the people of Ireland over many years.

Hugh O’Brien, presenter-producer of Europe’s longest running country music show ‘Hot Country’ and Presenter Eilish O’Sullivan were both delighted to be invited to the special occasion.

Hugh said: ‘It was a great evening of entertainment with a host of Ireland’s top country stars in attendance; Sandy Kelly, Brendan Shine, Lorraine, Keith and Frankie McDonald, Derek Ryan, Patrick Feeney, Claudia Buckley, Cliona Hagan and Mike Denver. All performed before 500 invited guests at the concert. The president’s wife Sabrina was out on the floor dancing and encouraging everyone to join in. She has a great sense of fun and is so young at heart. It was lovely that the president and Mrs Higgins recognised the popularity of country music here in Ireland and indeed across the world.’

Hot Country and Non Stop Country broadcasts across Ireland, The UK and mainland Europe each Monday evening from 10pm to midnight.

Both shows can be series linked recorded, so that viewers never miss an episode.

The shows can also be viewed on Free to Air Satellite on the Faith World TV channel and worldwide on the free HD Hot Country TV App and website.

