Stronger, more reliable water supply on the way for Carrigfadda

Uisce Éireann are getting underway with works to replace old and damaged water mains in Carrigfadda, West Cork.

Along the L8353 and L4239 Carrigfadda, our crews will be installing 1.4 kilometres of new, modern pipes that will strengthen the local network and reduce disruption to homes and businesses.

The existing pipes were prone to bursts and leaks, leading to supply interruptions and the loss of treated drinking water, a valuable resource we all depend on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the project, Jack Cronin, Programme Manager, Uisce Éireann said that these upgrades will help stop leakage and give the community in Carrigfadda greater confidence in their water supply for years to come.

'Every pipe we replace is guided by one clear goal: providing a water supply people can count on. These improvements make a difference every single day, in every tap, home and throughout the community. By focusing on delivering a more reliable supply, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient water service for the people of Carrigfadda, now and for generations to come.'

Works will begin on Monday 22 June and will include installing new water service connections from the public water main on the road to customers’ property boundaries and linking them to the customers’ water supply.

The project is being delivered by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion expected by August 2026.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

We have measures in place to keep disruption to an absolute minimum but to protect the public and our crews, a traffic management system will be in place during the works. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

This project is one example of how Uisce Éireann works every day to reduce leaks.

With more than 65,000 km of underground pipes nationally- enough to circle the earth one and a half times - fixing leaks can be complicated.

Many are hidden, but we are making progress: National leakage is now at its lowest level ever, reduced from 49% in 2014 to 36% today.