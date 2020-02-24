Strictly speaking, Young Offenders’ Demi loves Bantry

YOUNG Offenders actress Demi Isaac Oviawe returns to West Cork this March in support of Bantry’s Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser for St Finbarr’s Boys’ NS and Pieta House.

Demi was a very popular addition to the judging panel last year for the Strictly final and had the crowd in stitches with her quick wit and Cork charm.

She said: ‘I’m really excited to head back to West Cork. Last year, I had just been voted off Dancing with the Stars when I got a call to invite me to judge for Strictly Bantry. It was such a great night, I really enjoyed it, I was fresh off the dancefloor myself, so I was able to share my dance knowledge with the group.’

This year Demi will be joining Richard ‘Paco’ Harrington to compere the semi-final on Saturday March 7th.

‘Compering is something new for me, but having seen the standard last year, I’m almost pleased I don’t have to score the dancers, they were absolutely fantastic. I know it will be another great night in Bantry,’ Demi said.

The theme for this year is ‘Strictly Goes to the Movies’ and will see all 11 couples re-enact dance routines from famous movies through the years.

School principal Brian Gleeson will team up with Richard to MC the final show on Saturday March 14th, and the two are already planning their own dance moves to entertain the audience.

Richard said: ‘There are a lot of surprises in store for both nights and I’m delighted to be asked back for the third year. Strictly has become a real community event in Bantry.’

Principal Brian Gleeson thanked the people of Bantry for their amazing support since first bringing Strictly fever to Bantry in 2018.

Both shows will take place in the ballroom of the Westlodge hotel in Bantry.

