News

Still going, one year on

July 4th, 2021 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

It’s just over a year since Micheál Martin was appointed Taoiseach and formed a new government with Fine Gael and the Greens. All things being equal, in December 2022, Varadkar will return to serve as Taoiseach.

It’s been a difficult first year for this three-way coalition. While the pandemic dominated the agenda, there have also been challenges from rising property prices, a controversial Climate Bill, and protests from farmers and fishermen, to name just four non-Covid issues.

Despite all this, the trio seems to be enjoying a relatively smooth run – confounding many critics who didn’t show much faith in the unlikely grouping.

The Taoiseach recently gave a rare insight into his coping mechanism with this unusual scenario. When asked how he finds dealing with Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, he said: ‘Sometimes counting to 10 is important in leadership.’

Wise words, and a strategy that a lot of other world leaders should probably emulate.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.